Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 152,246 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,246 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.52% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,693,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,902,000 after purchasing an additional 804,013 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,498,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,635,000 after purchasing an additional 530,796 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,926,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,487,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,053,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,354,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,799 shares during the period.

BSCR stock opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.54. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $19.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.0707 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

