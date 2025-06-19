Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,821 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $19,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TDG opened at $1,413.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,406.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,346.75. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,176.31 and a 12 month high of $1,488.54.

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.99 EPS. Transdigm Group’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.30, for a total value of $7,366,953.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,010,072.40. This trade represents a 20.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,329.61, for a total transaction of $26,592,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,846,958.38. This trade represents a 71.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,149 shares of company stock worth $198,378,957. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDG. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Transdigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.23.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

