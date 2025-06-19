Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,893 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $16,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 6,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Price Performance

RMD stock opened at $250.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.87. The stock has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.42 and a 1 year high of $263.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.21, for a total transaction of $2,011,940.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,426,908.63. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.25, for a total transaction of $484,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,252,560.50. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,132 shares of company stock valued at $7,075,837 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ResMed from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $265.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ResMed

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.