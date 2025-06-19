Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 32,821 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 157,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,821 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $15,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 117,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,641,000 after buying an additional 26,914 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in ONEOK by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 84,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,345,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on ONEOK from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.69.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $81.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.48 and a twelve month high of $118.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.47%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

