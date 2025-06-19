Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,935 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $15,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 470,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,654,000 after acquiring an additional 87,722 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $24,136,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 56,562.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 315,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,884,000 after acquiring an additional 315,053 shares during the period. Legacy Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 476,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,282,000 after acquiring an additional 67,143 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 804 shares in the company, valued at $336,618.72. This trade represents a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $404.41 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $380.72 and a twelve month high of $507.82. The firm has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $418.74 and a 200-day moving average of $439.44.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 160.93% and a net margin of 18.67%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.