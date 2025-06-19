Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,728 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,728 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico were worth $16,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAC. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sage Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico during the fourth quarter worth $479,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

PAC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Shares of PAC opened at $223.80 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $146.62 and a twelve month high of $241.62. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.54.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.41). Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 37.67%. The firm had revenue of $541.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $4.3222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.87. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

