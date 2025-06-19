John Paulson Purchases 1,782,030 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) Stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) Director John Paulson bought 1,782,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,501,803.73.

John Paulson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 12th, John Paulson acquired 502,688 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,739,596.57.

On Wednesday, June 11th, John Paulson purchased 514,549 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,666,881.99.

On Tuesday, June 10th, John Paulson purchased 754,134 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,179,392.31.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

TSE BHC opened at C$8.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,831.94. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.45 and a 52-week high of C$13.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.04. The firm has a market cap of C$2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.77.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

