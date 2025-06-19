JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Lifted by Adero Partners LLC

Adero Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 525,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,040,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total value of $6,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,381 shares in the company, valued at $32,947,774.62. This represents a 15.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,722 shares of company stock valued at $25,599,477 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Baird R W upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $273.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.90 and a one year high of $280.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

