Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Koninklijke KPN NV (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.63 and traded as high as $4.92. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 14,166 shares.

Koninklijke KPN Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.11.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Koninklijke KPN had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke KPN NV will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

