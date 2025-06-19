Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Sells 214 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.8% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adero Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 19,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 73,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.6% in the first quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.0% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 88,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.6%

JPM opened at $273.83 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.90 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $308,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,130,438.84. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total value of $1,055,312.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,400,164.91. This trade represents a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,722 shares of company stock valued at $25,599,477. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

