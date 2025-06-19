lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,319 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $15,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in lululemon athletica by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 93 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of lululemon athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.26.

lululemon athletica Trading Down 2.8%

LULU opened at $228.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.84. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. lululemon athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.60. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 43.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About lululemon athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.