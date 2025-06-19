Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Insider Purchases C$12,690,000.00 in Stock

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.10 per share, with a total value of C$12,690,000.00.

On Thursday, April 3rd, Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 2,000,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.35 per share, with a total value of C$22,700,000.00.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$14.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.29. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12-month low of C$8.94 and a 12-month high of C$16.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUN. BMO Capital Markets raised Lundin Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group cut Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.80 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Canada raised Lundin Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.78.

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

