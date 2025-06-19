Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Insider Purchases C$12,690,000.00 in Stock

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.10 per share, with a total value of C$12,690,000.00.
Nemesia S.a.r.l. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 3rd, Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 2,000,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.35 per share, with a total value of C$22,700,000.00.
Lundin Mining Stock Performance
Shares of LUN stock opened at C$14.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.29. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12-month low of C$8.94 and a 12-month high of C$16.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Lundin Mining Company Profile
Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.
