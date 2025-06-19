Maxim Power (TSE:MXG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Maxim Power Corp. (TSE:MXG – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.16 and traded as high as C$4.63. Maxim Power shares last traded at C$4.59, with a volume of 910 shares.

Maxim Power Stock Up 1.1%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03. The firm has a market cap of C$295.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Maxim Power Company Profile

Maxim Power Corp., an independent power producer, acquires or develops, owns, and operates power and power related projects in Alberta, Canada. It operates Milner power plant, a 300 MW combined cycle gas-fired power plant located in Grande Cache, Alberta. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

