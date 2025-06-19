McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 45.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,080 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,737,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,653,000 after acquiring an additional 303,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,024,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,114,000 after acquiring an additional 137,679 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,693,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,573,000 after acquiring an additional 531,060 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,530,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after acquiring an additional 326,041 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,215,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,114,000 after acquiring an additional 190,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:MKC opened at $73.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $86.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.89.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Gregory Repas sold 2,750 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $223,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at $184,497.72. The trade was a 54.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $4,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 247,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,242,820.97. This trade represents a 16.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,392 shares of company stock worth $4,898,101. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

