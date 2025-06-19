Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 23 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Avant Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Trading Up 0.6%

MELI opened at $2,402.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $121.82 billion, a PE ratio of 59.09, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,370.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2,082.46. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,563.21 and a 52 week high of $2,635.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 price objective (up previously from $2,450.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group set a $3,000.00 price objective on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,632.50.

Get Our Latest Report on MELI

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.