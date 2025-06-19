Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 587 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Vertical Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $123,586.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,576,224.64. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $1,546,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,656.62. This trade represents a 26.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,555 shares of company stock valued at $13,669,414 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of JCI opened at $103.42 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $64.31 and a 1 year high of $105.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.28. The stock has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 39.47%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

