Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires New Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 677.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 353.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 421.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 0.2%

AMKR stock opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $44.86.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0827 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMKR. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. B. Riley lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

