Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on FERG shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 target price on shares of Ferguson and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $173.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $190.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.27.

Ferguson Stock Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $214.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.37. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $225.63.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 41.40%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

