Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $10,030,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,660.00, for a total value of $17,568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,940. This represents a 96.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,708.93, for a total transaction of $101,995,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,696,515.78. The trade was a 76.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,912 shares of company stock valued at $136,901,262. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.1%

AutoZone stock opened at $3,599.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,699.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,515.58. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,801.49 and a 12-month high of $3,916.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a net margin of 13.56%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $36.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,830.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,850.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial set a $3,995.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,100.00 target price (up previously from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,072.24.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

