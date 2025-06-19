Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,240 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,321,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in General Motors by 305.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,858,959 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $134,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,037 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in General Motors by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,914,256 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,973 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,397,404 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $394,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,528 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. General Motors Company has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $61.24.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. General Motors had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $36.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GM

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.