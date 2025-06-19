Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,691,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,716,000 after buying an additional 113,915 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,379,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,129,000 after buying an additional 143,528 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,081,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,682,000 after buying an additional 889,193 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,232,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,369,000 after buying an additional 41,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,473,000 after buying an additional 52,859 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $116.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.08 and its 200 day moving average is $115.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.66. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.01 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.