Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 1,056 Shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,166,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 3,205.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 88,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 86,039 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CNH Industrial

In other CNH Industrial news, Director Suzanne Heywood sold 11,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $140,373.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 566,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,199,693.50. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Oddone Incisa sold 22,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $285,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 856,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,878,489.80. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,246 shares of company stock worth $511,732. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNH Industrial Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE CNH opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.52. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a current ratio of 13.41.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 3.8%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNH. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CNH Industrial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

