Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 1,193 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $69.29 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $57.67 and a twelve month high of $71.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

