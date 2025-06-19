Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 4,170 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in YETI were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YETI. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth $135,356,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth $35,177,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth $40,496,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth $37,098,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth $36,778,000.

YETI Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of YETI stock opened at $29.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.88. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. YETI had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $351.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

YETI Company Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Featured Articles

