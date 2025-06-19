Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 463 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000.

NYSEARCA FENI opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $33.30.

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

