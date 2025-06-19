Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th.

NYSE MUFG opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average is $12.66. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.42.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 13.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

