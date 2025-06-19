Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB opened at $125.77 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $107.43 and a 12-month high of $150.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.17.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.