Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP owned about 0.07% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQAL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 249.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000.

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $637.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $52.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.06.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

