Mission Wealth Management LP Has $364,000 Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their price target on Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.75.

In other news, Director I Martin Inglis sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $678,566.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,647.12. This trade represents a 33.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.72, for a total value of $243,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRS opened at $250.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.32. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 52 week low of $95.70 and a 52 week high of $256.52.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.33%.

Carpenter Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

