Mission Wealth Management LP Has $416,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FREL. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $27.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $23.35 and a 12 month high of $30.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.20.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

