Mission Wealth Management LP Has $430,000 Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 731.7% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial raised Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Enbridge Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE ENB opened at $44.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $34.60 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.03.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 10.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.679 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 140.21%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

