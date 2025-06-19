Mission Wealth Management LP Has $465,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 63,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 36.1% during the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $33.27 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $33.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.26.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

