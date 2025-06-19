Mission Wealth Management LP Has $471,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 58,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 31,620 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $39.37 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.92 and a 52-week high of $40.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average of $35.93.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.