Mission Wealth Management LP Has $492,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.19% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWX stock opened at $27.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.65. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $28.19.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.