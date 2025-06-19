Mission Wealth Management LP Has $572,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

FTEC opened at $187.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.24. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $134.11 and a 52-week high of $193.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.84 and its 200-day moving average is $177.06.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

