Mission Wealth Management LP Has $603,000 Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,873,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,260,000 after purchasing an additional 93,894 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 459.6% in the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 142,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 117,203 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 13,258.8% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 225,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in TEGNA by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 866,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after acquiring an additional 110,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth $2,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average is $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.30. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $680.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TGNA. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of TEGNA from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of TEGNA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of TEGNA from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TEGNA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TGNA

About TEGNA

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.