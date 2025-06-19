Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Stake in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Teradata were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Teradata by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 307,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Teradata by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 29,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Teradata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Teradata Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.69. Teradata Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $35.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Teradata had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 129.98%. The business had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradata Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

