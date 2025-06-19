Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennicott Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $269.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.18. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $213.26 and a 12 month high of $280.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

