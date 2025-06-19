Mission Wealth Management LP Invests $378,000 in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FALN. Dohj LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 149,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 45.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $257,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FALN opened at $26.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average is $26.67. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.1427 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.