Mission Wealth Management LP Invests $470,000 in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 77,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 121.6% in the first quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 31,634 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 187,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 13,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,633,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,524 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.70.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

