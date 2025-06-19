Mission Wealth Management LP Lowers Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 4,462.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,103,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,735,000 after buying an additional 2,057,850 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,353,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 942.4% during the first quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 290,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,913,000 after acquiring an additional 262,362 shares during the last quarter. SLT Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,203,000. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,950,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBTC opened at $81.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.59. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $88.36.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

