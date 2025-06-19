Mission Wealth Management LP Lowers Stake in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,318 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in BHP Group by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,294,562 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $112,043,000 after acquiring an additional 846,963 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in BHP Group by 1,898.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,405 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,543,000 after acquiring an additional 672,016 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,878,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $20,574,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,225,134 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,085,253,000 after acquiring an additional 280,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHP. Clarkson Capital upgraded BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Argus lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of BHP opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $120.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $63.21.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

