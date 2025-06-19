Mission Wealth Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 268.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,560 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,627.7% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 80,853 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 67,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 46,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 415,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 279,503 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.13. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

