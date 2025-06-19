Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 1,167 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,168.92. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 527,187 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $59,482,509.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 938,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,918,147.03. This represents a 35.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,379,092 shares of company stock worth $156,638,174 in the last ninety days. 42.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $116.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $161.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.30 and its 200 day moving average is $105.30.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.49%.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.