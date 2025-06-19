Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 1,230 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 368.2% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 74.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 1.6%

AMN stock opened at $22.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $854.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.19. AMN Healthcare Services Inc has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $70.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $689.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.08 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $30.00 to $25.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Featured Articles

