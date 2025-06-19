Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,557,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,034,000 after buying an additional 1,378,978 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 531.4% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 805,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,342,000 after acquiring an additional 678,163 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $46,339,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,349,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,652,000 after acquiring an additional 517,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 10,270.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 512,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,787,000 after acquiring an additional 507,345 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho set a $53.00 target price on Enphase Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $84.00 price objective on Enphase Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.07.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $36.38 on Thursday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $130.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,598,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,099,559.60. The trade was a 0.25% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.