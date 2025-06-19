Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Cable One were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CABO. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 1,435.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Stock Performance

NYSE:CABO opened at $125.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.37 and its 200 day moving average is $268.42. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.41 and a fifty-two week high of $437.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.83 million, a PE ratio of -50.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Insider Activity at Cable One

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.21 by $0.11. Cable One had a positive return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cable One news, Director Mary E. Meduski bought 250 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $148.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,652. This trade represents a 7.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wallace R. Weitz bought 7,000 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $132.53 per share, for a total transaction of $927,710.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,564.20. This trade represents a 69.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,400 shares of company stock worth $984,342. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CABO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cable One from $325.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cable One from $340.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.25.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

