Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Folketrygdfondet grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 111,466,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,631,000 after buying an additional 4,300,472 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3,159.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,649,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,764,000 after buying an additional 2,568,095 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 958.7% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,292,000 after buying an additional 1,310,812 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 771.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,015,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,061,000 after buying an additional 899,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 975.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 842,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,961,000 after buying an additional 764,204 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQNR. Barclays downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Equinor ASA from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.70 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Equinor ASA Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $29.03. The firm has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.17). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $27.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.16 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.61%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Further Reading

