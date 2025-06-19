Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 1,507 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Kroger were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $598,390,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $277,989,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,207,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,829,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,054,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,259 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kroger from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Melius Research raised Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Melius raised Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Roth Capital set a $58.00 target price on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

Shares of KR opened at $65.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.87 and its 200 day moving average is $65.08. The company has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $49.04 and a 12-month high of $73.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,541 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $392,247.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,349.20. This trade represents a 61.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $719,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,308,919.22. This represents a 7.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,679 shares of company stock valued at $8,584,776. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

