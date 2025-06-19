Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 1,533 Shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,243,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,949,000 after buying an additional 1,641,400 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Campbell’s by 1,296.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,407,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,372 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Campbell’s by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,645,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,957 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Campbell’s during the 4th quarter worth about $50,908,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Campbell’s during the 4th quarter worth about $48,468,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Campbell’s from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Campbell’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Campbell’s from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Campbell’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Campbell’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.11.

Campbell’s Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Campbell’s stock opened at $31.85 on Thursday. The Campbell’s Company has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average is $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.11.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Campbell’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Campbell’s’s payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Campbell’s news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $99,994.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,727.70. This represents a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Campbell’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.